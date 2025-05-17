HP Board Class 12 Results 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12 results. Students can check their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. The Class 12 exams began on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check Results Via SMS?

Apart from the website, students can also check the HPBOSE results through SMS by sending a text message to 56263.

The format to be used is as follows:

For Class 12: HP12 [space] Roll Number

NDTV has also launched a dedicated result page for students who appeared for the HP Board exams this year.

How To Check HP Board Class 12 Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page

Follow these steps to check your results: