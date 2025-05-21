After Student Complaints, Himachal Board To Recheck Class 12 English Answer Sheets

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that it will re-evaluate the Class 12 English exam papers. According to board officials, the decision follows the discovery of a "human error" in the compilation of marks for the paper, which had earlier been cancelled once.

The exam, originally held on March 8, was rescheduled to March 29 after teachers mistakenly opened a Class 12 question paper instead of the Class 10 paper, prompting the rescheduling, according to news agency PTI.

Following the announcement of the Class 12 board results on Saturday, HPBOSE began receiving complaints from numerous students dissatisfied with their English scores.

The issue was flagged by the Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers Union (HPGTU) along with several private school associations. This led Education Minister Rohit Thakur to direct the board to investigate and take corrective action.

According to HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma, the probe revealed that incorrect answer keys had been uploaded for the cancelled exam due to human oversight, leading to discrepancies in the scores.

Acknowledging the mistake, the board has assured that affected students' answer sheets will be re-evaluated. Any changes in marks will only reflect upward revisions; no marks will be deducted in the revised results, which are expected to be released soon.