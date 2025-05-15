Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Results Out: Girls Bag Top 7 Ranks

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Girls excelled in the Class 10 results, securing the top seven positions. Saina Thakur topped the exam with 696 marks, achieving 99.43 percent. A total of 75,862 candidates passed, resulting in a 79.8 percent pass rate.

Girls outshined boys in the Class X results declared here by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday securing top seven positions, board officials said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the students for successfully passing the examinations.

Saina Thakur, a student of Neugal Model Public School, Bhawarna in Kangra district, topped the examination securing 696 marks out of 700, scoring 99.43 per cent, in the academic session 2024-25, a statement from the board said.

As many as 75,862 out of a total of 95,495 candidates cleared the Class 10 examination, recording a pass percentage of 79.8 per cent.

Ridhima Sharma, a student of R K Senior Secondary School, Ghandalwin (Bilaspur) was close second securing 695 marks (99.29 per cent).

The third position was shared by two students -- Mudita Sharma, student of Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Parnika Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin -- both scoring 694 marks.

Candidates interested in revaluation or review for answer sheets can apply online by depositing Rs 1,000 and Rs 800, respectively, with the condition that the candidate must have secured a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the concerned subject, the statement said.

Addressing the media persons here, Secretary HPBOSE, Vishal Sharma informed 13,574 candidates failed the examination and 5,563 were placed in the compartment category.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 4 to March 22 across 2,300 examination centres set up throughout the state. Exams in the tribal regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi were conducted on alternate schedules due to logistical reasons.

Sharma added that with the result now declared, students can access their mark sheets on the official HPBOSE website and other authorised platforms.

This year, students can also download their certificates directly from DigiLocker, a significant improvement over previous years when students had to wait days after the result announcement to receive their official documents, he added.

Congratulating the students who have successfully passed the matriculation examination conducted by HPBOSE, the chief minister said that there was no shortcut to success in life and it can only be attained through unwavering dedication, sincerity and devotion.

Achievement of the students was the result of their consistent hard work and dedication towards their studies, he said. The students should never forget the contribution made by their parents, teachers and their well wishers in guiding and supporting them throughout their academic journey to achieve success.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)