Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the SSLC results today at 9 am. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in. The TN SSLC 2025 board exams were held between March 28,2025 and April 15,2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exam.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu board, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the "TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results" .

Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Get Marks".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

TN SSLC Class 10 Result: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, 8,94,264 had appeared for Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.55 per cent.

Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.53 per cent; the pass percentage of boys was 88.58 per cent.

Here are the Live updates for TN SSLC Class 10 Result: