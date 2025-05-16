India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat today, a day after concluding his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.
The Bhuj Airbase was one of the installations targeted by the Pakistan military last week.
Amid the ongoing tensions since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan have extended the ceasefire till May 18, with the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of New Delhi and Islamabad set to hold talks soon, sources said. The DGMOs of both countries will review the situation along the border during the meeting. This comes a day after India and Pakistan decided to continue their confidence-building measures to gradually reduce the high alertness levels on the Line of Control and border areas.
On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. Last week, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.
Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire:
Rs 50,000 Crore Boost For India's Military After Operation Sindoor: Sources
India's defence budget may get a Rs 50,000 crore boost as a result of Operation Sindoor, government sources told NDTV Friday morning. The boost, which will likely be provided through the supplementary budget, will take overall defence allocation past Rs 7 lakh crore, source said.
A record Rs 6.81 lakh crore had been set aside for the armed forces in the 2025/26 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This year's allocation was already a significant 9.2 per cent increase from the Rs 6.22 lakh crore in 2024/25.
The increased budget - approval for which will be sought in Parliament's Winter Session - will likely be used for research and development, and the purchase of weapons, ammunition, and other necessary equipment, sources told NDTV. Read more here
Centre Unlikely To Agree For Special Session To Discuss Op Sindoor: Sources
The Centre is unlikely to hold a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan tensions, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, according to sources.
All questions regarding the cross-border situation and the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, can be asked during the Monsoon Session in July, sources told NDTV.
Indian Army's Statement On Rajnath Singh's Visit To Bhuj
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Bhuj Air Force Station today to interact with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and other security agencies.
He will be briefed on the current security situation and operational preparedness by senior commanders.
Lt Gen Dheeraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, will be present during the visit and will brief the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on the exemplary role being played by the Indian Army and BSF operating under the Bhuj-based Independent Infantry Brigade.
The visit highlights the coordinated efforts of all security forces in ensuring the safety and security of critical assets in the region.
Indian Army Air Defence units, deployed near Bhuj and Naliya, have successfully neutralized multiple hostile Pakistani drones in recent days, effectively foiling attempts to target vital military installations.
The Raksha Mantri's interaction with the troops is aimed at acknowledging their courage, operational excellence, and high morale in the face of emerging threats, especially in the domain of drone warfare.
India And Pakistan To Work Towards Reducing Alertness Levels, Say Sources
India and Pakistan will continue the confidence-building measures agreed between their two top military officers to end the brief conflict following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, sources have said. The Pahalgam terror attack was the "original escalation", India said during a briefing on Operation Sindoor last week.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes.
While India first struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir using precision cruise missiles and glide bombs, the neighbouring country - whose territory is used as a launchpad for terrorists and where Osama bin Laden was found hiding in 2011 - responded by launching drone and rocket strikes on Indian civilian areas and military installations.
India, Pak Extend Ceasefire Till May 18, Officials To Speak Again: Sources
The ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been extended till May 18, with the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of New Delhi and Islamabad set to hold talks soon, sources said.
According to sources, the DGMOs of both countries will review the situation along the border during the meeting. Follow LIVE updates
This comes a day after India and Pakistan decided to continue their confidence-building measures to gradually reduce the high alertness levels on the Line of Control and border areas. "Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10th of May 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level. As the situation develops further, we shall intimate you," the Indian Army said in a statement.
Rajnath Singh Leaves For Gujarat, To Visit Bhuj Airbase
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat today, where he will interact with "courageous Air Warriors." Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh is accompanying him.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Air Force Station Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat today, days after India's Operation Sindoor.
Amid military tensions, the Pakistani Army had attempted to target India's Bhuj using drones.
During his visit, Mr Singh is expected to evaluate the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces in the region and examine the effectiveness of strengthened security measures following Pakistan's recent unsuccessful drone incursions.