India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat today, a day after concluding his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

The Bhuj Airbase was one of the installations targeted by the Pakistan military last week.

Amid the ongoing tensions since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan have extended the ceasefire till May 18, with the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of New Delhi and Islamabad set to hold talks soon, sources said. The DGMOs of both countries will review the situation along the border during the meeting. This comes a day after India and Pakistan decided to continue their confidence-building measures to gradually reduce the high alertness levels on the Line of Control and border areas.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. Last week, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.

Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire: