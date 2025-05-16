Advertisement
Rajnath Singh Visits Bhuj Air Force Station, Meets Air Warriors

Read Time: 1 min
Rajnath Singh Visits Bhuj Air Force Station, Meets Air Warriors
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands in Bhuj IAF station in Gujarat
New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Gujarat's Bhuj today, following the success of India's Operation Sindoor that damaged high-value Pakistani military assets and destroyed terror infrastructure.

Pakistan targeted the Bhuj IAF station with missiles and drones, all of which India's robust air defence network intercepted with no harm on the ground.

Mr Singh yesterday went to Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

