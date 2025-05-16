Rajnath Singh Visits Bhuj Air Force Station, Meets Air Warriors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Gujarat's Bhuj today, following the success of India's Operation Sindoor that damaged high-value Pakistani military assets and destroyed terror infrastructure.

Pakistan targeted the Bhuj IAF station with missiles and drones, all of which India's robust air defence network intercepted with no harm on the ground.

#Watch | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj. He will interact with Air Force personnel at Bhuj Air Force Station. Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has also arrived here with him.



📹: ANI/X pic.twitter.com/EHwCrKzTb8 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 16, 2025

Mr Singh yesterday went to Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.