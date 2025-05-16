"Why Does Pak Need Lashkar, Jaish When...": Ex-Envoy On Tensions With India

Pakistan must shut down terrorist organisations to avoid further sharp confrontations with India, as the Pahalgam terror attack had brought the country to the brink of war, former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani has said.

A senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Mr Haqqani asserted that Pakistan has a well-equipped military but questioned the need for the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed, Sipah-e-Mohammed - all terror organisations - and the Difa-e-Watan Council, which reports suggest is an alliance known for hosting extremist ideologies.

"A terrorist attack in Pahalgam led India and Pakistan to the brink of total war. To avoid that in future, it is important to shut down Jihadi groups," he said in a post on X on Wednesday. "With well equipped armed forces, why does the country need Lashkar, Sipah, Jaish, & their Difa-e-Watan Council?" he added.

India has repeatedly slammed Pakistan for failing to act against terrorists infrastructure on its soil.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed infrastructure in nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. The attack was one of the deadliest strikes in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based LeT terror group, claimed responsibility.

Operation Sindoor, however, escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in his first address to the nation ever since the conflict erupted, said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly "bilateral", which is a national consensus for many years and there is "absolutely no change" in that consensus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Pakistan has started rebuilding terror infrastructure that was destroyed by the Indian forces in the strikes. He said Operation Sindoor proved that the Indian forces are capable of reaching every corner of Pakistan.

He also said that India would like the International Monetary Fund to reconsider its assistance of USD 1 billion to Pakistan.