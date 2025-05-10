"Firm, Uncompromising Stance Against Terrorism": S Jaishankar On India-Pak Ceasefire

Minutes after India announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" with Pakistan after days of missile, drone and artillery attacks, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar issued a stern message for harbourers of terror: "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so".

He also informed, in a post on X, that India and Pakistan have "worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India and Pakistan, in a call between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the countries at 3.30 pm, agreed they would stop all firing and military action on "land and in the air and sea", with effect from 5 pm today. Track live updates here.

The Director Generals will talk again on Monday at 12 pm.

Mr Misri's statement followed an unexpected post by United States President Donald Trump, announcing the ceasefire, adding it was mediated by the US.

The post was unexpected as it was a deviation from the earlier stance of the US: The conflict between India and Pakistan is "fundamentally none of our business".

The statement was issued a day ago by US Vice President JD Vance who stressed," What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, , but we're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it."

"You know, America can't tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can't tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we're going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels," said Vance, a proponent of US disengagement from international conflicts.