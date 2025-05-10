India, Pak Agree To Stop All Military Action On Land, Sea And Air Effective 5 pm

It's done. Shortly after Donald Trump announced that his team, after a long night of talks, in his words, mediated to bring about a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, New Delhi issued a short statement confirming the same.

"Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm," announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The Pakistan DGMO initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, said India, adding, there is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also underlined that the two countries have "worked out an understanding".

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," the Minister posted on X.