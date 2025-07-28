"You'll Sit There For Next 20 Years": Amit Shah Slams Opposition In Parliament

Union minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition in parliament today amid the heated debate on Operation Sindoor, when they raised questions on foreign minister S Jaishankar's assurance that the US had no role to play in the ceasefire.

"I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister but they have faith in some other country," Amit Shah said.

"I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House. This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years," the home minister added.

Mr Jaishankar was speaking about India's stand and response to Pahalgam attack during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

But with the Opposition making several interruptions during his speech, Amit Shah had stepped in.

"Will you not believe your own foreign minister," Amit Shah said amid boos from the Opposition leaders.

Mr Jaishankar had reiterated today that India had shot down Donald Trump's claims that he had mediated between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and his offer to help reach a settlement on Pakistan's continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam terror attack) and June 17 (the date the ceasefire was announced)," Mr Jaishankar had said.

