Army Details How 6 Terrorists Were Eliminated In 2 Encounters In J&K

The Indian Army in two separate operations successfully neutralised six terrorists within 48 hours in vastly different terrain in Jammu and Kashmir, senior officers told reporters today.

One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a sarpach in the Union Territory in March.

"Wherever the terrorists hide, we will find them and neutralise them," Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, told reporters.

He said the army got information on May 12 on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar.

The next morning, on seeing some movement, the security forces challenged the terrorists but they responded with gunfire, he said, adding the security forces soon neutralised the threat.

The second operation in Tral was conducted in a border village.

"As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised. One of the six terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kutte, was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He also had a hand in funding activities," Major General Joshji said.

In the Tral operation, which took place on difficult terrain, the army shot dead three terrorists, the officers including from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in the briefing today.

In Pulwama, the army received information about three terrorists hiding in a village. The army first evacuated all civilians and launched an operation.

While the Tral operation was on higher ground in a forested region, the Pulwama operation unfolded on relatively flat terrain in the village.

The army said they neutralised three terrorists in the Pulwama village.

The three terrorists killed in Pulwama belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). They have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmed Bhat.

The successful anti-terror operations come amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, which marks a doctrinal change in how India deals with terrorists. India has said it will strike at the heart of terror wherever they are.