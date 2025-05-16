Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Centre Unlikely To Agree For Special Session To Discuss Op Sindoor: Sources

The Opposition has demanded a special Parliament Session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent cross-border tensions

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Centre Unlikely To Agree For Special Session To Discuss Op Sindoor: Sources
The Indian armed forces revealed details about the terror targets struck in Pakistan during Op Sindoor.
New Delhi:

The Centre is unlikely to hold a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan tensions, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, according to sources.

All questions regarding the cross-border situation and the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, can be asked during the Monsoon Session in July, sources told NDTV.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Operation Sindoor, Parliament Session, India Pakistan Tensions
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com