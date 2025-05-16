Centre Unlikely To Agree For Special Session To Discuss Op Sindoor: Sources

The Indian armed forces revealed details about the terror targets struck in Pakistan during Op Sindoor.
New Delhi:
The Centre is unlikely to hold a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan tensions, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, according to sources.
All questions regarding the cross-border situation and the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, can be asked during the Monsoon Session in July, sources told NDTV.
