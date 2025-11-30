Opposition Wants SIR Debate In Parliament, Centre Seeks Smooth Conduct

The demand over the discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls dominated the all-party meeting called by the government today ahead of the winter session that begins tomorrow.

Opposition parties demanded a detailed discussion in parliament and raised concerns over alleged overwork and deaths of booth level officers (BLOs). The Election Commission has extended SIR timelines by seven days across 12 states and Union Territories, prompting questions from multiple parties about the feasibility of the original schedule.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the meeting remained positive and constructive, adding that 36 parties and 50 leaders participated. He said many opposition leaders sought a discussion on SIR, but clarified that the business advisory committee is the only body empowered to decide the agenda of parliament.

Rijiju said no party indicated an intention to stall the session, though some warned of possible disruptions if SIR is not debated. He added that the government was willing to engage with the opposition and appealed that parliamentary functioning should not be blocked simply because parties disagree on specific issues.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said almost every Opposition party demanded a discussion on SIR, arguing that the extension proves the Election Commission has not been able to meet its own targets. He said the Opposition had repeatedly warned that the process cannot be completed in a hurry and accused the government of avoiding scrutiny. Tiwari added that the Prime Minister must attend the Winter Session.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the seven-day extension indicates that the SIR process is not progressing as planned. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised concern over alleged stress on BLOs and claimed that he has a suicide note from a BLO who complained of excessive workload.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on both the government and the Election Commission. He said several BLOs are dying by suicide and called it a serious matter needing urgent parliamentary scrutiny. He alleged the Election Commission now focuses more on deleting names from voter lists than adding new voters.

Banerjee said such all-party meetings have become a mere ritual where the government listens but takes no action. He asked why the government is resisting a discussion on SIR and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on infiltrators, asking how many such cases were found in Bihar.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said her party supported the issues raised collectively by the opposition.

Regional parties remained divided on SIR. TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu backed the Election Commission, saying parties which avoid consultation meetings with the commission later raise objections.

JDU's national executive president Sanjay Jha criticised the opposition, saying they were unnecessarily politicising SIR. He said Bihar completed the entire process within a month without any complaints and added that the last parliamentary session was also disrupted due to similar objections.

Earlier today, the Election Commission revised the SIR deadlines for all 12 states and Union Territories. The enumeration period now runs till December 11, the draft rolls will be published on December 16, and claims and objections can be filed till January 15. The notice and hearing phase continues till February 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14.