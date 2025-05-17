Congress Gave 4 Names For Global Outreach, Shashi Tharoor Not One Of Them

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead a key all-party delegation overseas, despite not featuring in his party's own shortlist of nominees for the task. According to party leader Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had requested the Congress on the morning of 16 May to suggest four names for inclusion in the delegations being dispatched abroad to articulate India's position on terrorism originating from Pakistan.

By noon the same day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, responded with four names on behalf of the Congress, and Mr Tharoor was not one of them.

The Congress recommendation list included: Anand Sharma, a former Cabinet Minister, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Raja Brar, Lok Sabha MP.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced that Mr Tharoor, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, would head the all-party delegation. Other members named include BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde.

Diplomatic Outreach

The seven-member delegation will embark on a 10-day diplomatic mission starting May 23, visiting key capitals such as Washington, London, Abu Dhabi, Pretoria, and Tokyo. Each team is expected to present India's "zero tolerance" policy on terrorism and highlight recent developments under Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.

Mr Tharoor, responding to Centre's official announcement, said he was "honoured" by the invitation, adding that he will "not be found wanting" when national interest is involved.

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting," Mr Tharoor said in a statement.

Shashi Tharoor vs Congress?

The selection of Mr Tharoor comes at a politically sensitive time for the Congress. His recent public remarks supporting the government's handling of India's military response have drawn rare praise from ruling party figures but triggered discontent within his own party. Mr Tharoor has stated that the government acted with restraint and precision, targeting only terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK during the strikes on May 7, which reportedly killed over 100 terrorists.

These remarks were at odds with the Congress Party's formal line, which has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for a lack of transparency over the ceasefire agreement and questioned the role of the United States in brokering it. In a recent press briefing, Mr Ramesh distanced the party from Tharoor's comments, stating, "It is his opinion. When Tharoor saab speaks, it is not the party's opinion."

According to sources cited in a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, senior party figures feel Mr Tharoor may have crossed a "Lakshman Rekha" by consistently deviating from the official party line.

Mr Tharoor's relationship with the Congress high command has long been marked by phases of friction. In 2014, he was dropped as party spokesperson after he wrote favourably about Prime Minister Modi. In 2020, he was part of the so-called G-23, a group of senior Congress leaders who demanded sweeping organisational reforms. Many from that group have since exited the party. In 2022, Mr Tharoor contested the Congress presidential election against Mallikarjun Kharge. Despite Mr Kharge's support from the Gandhi family, Mr Tharoor secured over 1,000 delegate votes.