Key Role For Shashi Tharoor In Centre's Diplomatic Outreach After Op Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is facing his party's heat for his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, has been named by the Centre to lead an all-party delegation to carry India's "strong message" of zero-tolerance against terrorism to the world.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month," the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in an official statement on Saturday.

These delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations, the Ministry said.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," it added.

Besides Mr Tharoor, the Centre has also chosen two other leaders from the Opposition to lead the delegation -- DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, and JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde -- both part of the ruling NDA -- will lead the other four delegations.