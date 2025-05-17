BJP's "Insecurity" Jibe Over Shashi Tharoor, Congress In Firefight Mode

While praising Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's international credentials and oratory skills, the BJP raised questions about Mr Tharoor's position within his own party. The remarks come amid a debate over the Centre's decision to include Mr Tharoor in its diplomatic outreach programme over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation against Pakistan, code-named Operation Sindoor.

The political flashpoint between the BJP and Congress erupted after it was revealed that Mr was not included in the Congress's official list of recommendations for the diplomatic outreach. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had submitted a list of names to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Mr Tharoor did not feature on the said list.

"No one can deny Shashi Tharoor's eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy. So why has the Congress Party - and Rahul Gandhi in particular - chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to explain India's position on key issues?" asked BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya. "Is it insecurity? Jealousy? Or simply intolerance of anyone who outshines the 'high command'?"

Mr Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha and chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, has been named by the central government to head one of seven all-party delegations set to visit key global capitals. These missions are intended to present a united Indian front in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, and to counter Pakistan on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

"When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" Mr Tharoor wrote on X.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry's official communication noted that the government has chosen "articulate voices" across party lines to project India's "national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations." The seven delegations, each headed by an experienced MP, are tasked with reinforcing India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Besides Mr Tharoor, the list includes BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde. Four belong to the ruling NDA, while three come from the opposition INDIA bloc.

"The Congress party's choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing - they are deeply questionable," Mr Malviya added.

Mr Tharoor, in recent interviews and public statements, has consistently defended India's aggressive posture following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, including cross-border strikes.

This public alignment with the Centre's position, however, appears to have triggered discomfort within his own party. At a recent meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and other senior leaders, party insiders say a clear message was conveyed that "this is not a time for airing individual views." A senior leader reportedly remarked that Mr Tharoor had "crossed the lakshman rekha."

Jairam Ramesh acknowledged that Mr Tharoor's recent comments did not reflect the party's official stance. "When Mr. Tharoor speaks, it is his view, and it is not the stand of the party," he said.