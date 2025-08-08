"A Country That Has Changed Attitude...": Shashi Tharoor On Trump Tariff

India must consider reviewing its strategic partnership with the US which has "changed its attitude" through the imposition of 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said India has its own self interests and suggested the country look for new markets instead of solely relying on the US.

"What is happening is concerning. A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners, if that country has changed its attitude, then India will have to think about many things," he said.

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday escalated his tariff offensive against India by slapping an additional 25 percent duty and subsequently doubling it to 50 percent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continuous imports of Russian oil.

India condemned the "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. said New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

With this action singling out New Delhi for the Russian oil imports, India will attract the highest US tariff of 50 percent along with Brazil.

"If this is just a negotiating tactic, we have heard of Mr Trump's style of inking deals, and whether we can hold talks and find a way out in the coming two to three weeks, we don't know. But India also has its own self interests, our negotiations will be held on this basis," Mr Tharoor, who has of late been a vocal supporter of the Centre, said, referring to trade talks between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved.

The Congress leader said India should not solely depend on the American market, even though it is worth 90 billion dollars. "There are other countries as well. We just signed a Free Trade Agreement with the UK. 99% of Indian goods do not face any tariffs in the UK. We are even holding talks with the European Union. Africa, Asia... we will have to look for new markets," he said.

"Besides, if our ties over cooperation on technology and Artificial Intelligence are affected, then it is a serious matter but if they are the same as before, and if only tariffs need to be discussed, then that is a separate issue," he added.

According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports - with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The sectors, which would bear the brunt of 50 per cent duty, include textiles/ clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

In 2024-25, the bilateral trade between India and the US stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).