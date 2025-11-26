Shashi Tharoor's "Ideological Purity" Comeback To PM Speech Post Criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday offered in-party critics a brief lesson in practicality and expediency in India's multi-party federal set-up – in which the central and state governments are usually led by rival groups with sharply opposing views on development - and called on these to display a "willingness to cooperate across ideologies" to serve those who elected them to power.

At a media event in Dubai, he lamented a political landscape in which ":everybody has to be a purist, ideologically, (and) will not see any merit on the other side or talk to anybody on the other side".

"People are only interested in 'ideological purity'… but you can't get things done that way," the Kerala MP reasoned, "Somebody won the election and formed the government. You won in your state and formed the government. But if you won't cooperate with the centre, how will you get anything done?"

To make his point, he referred to backlash over his remarks about a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. "… the address served as an economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress. Glad to have been in the audience…" he had said on X.

"Even a neutral post by me on a speech by the PM has been attacked as praising him. But I didn't say a single word of praise," a befuddled-looking Tharoor said, "I just described the speech…"

"The point is – this is the kind of atmosphere in our country right now."

Two Congress leaders, Supriya Shrinate and Sandeep Dikshit, rubbished the speech and questioned Tharoor's comments. The latter even suggested Tharoor leave the Congress (and join the BJP, a switch Tharoor has always junked) if he found himself so impressed with the PM.

Tharoor, a diplomat by training, is widely seen as being on thin ice with the Congress' central leadership after a number of comments that appear to praise the Prime Minister and the ruling BJP.

These include remarks about the PM's handling of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the consequent military strikes on Pakistan, as well as occasional critical comments in the media.

Earlier this month, for example, an article titled 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business' – a critique of family-led parties like the Congress – did not go down well.

On that occasion the BJP pounced with sneers at the Congress and the 'first family', a jab at the Gandhi clan that remains hugely influential in the party's daily affairs, despite not being its boss.

Tharoor has always maintained his comments reflect only the desire to better serve India.

In June he said, "It (praise for the Prime Minister) is not a sign of my leaping to join his party... as some people have, unfortunately, been implying. It is a statement of national unity..."

He also pointed out, in Dubai, that he has differences of opinion with the BJP too.

Yes, I disagree with the ruling party… but they are the ruling party. They have a mandate and I will work with them. If they come up with a scheme which will give the state (i.e., Kerala) money, I will discuss it within the framework of my convictions, so I can take it for my state."

"That kind of cooperation is essential," he said.

In reality, the rift between MP and party has been growing steadily since mid-2022, when he was part of a group of Congress leaders that wrote to then-boss Sonia Gandhi asking for a change in leadership after a series of election defeats, starting with a drubbing in the 2019 federal poll.

That group – G-23 – eventually fizzled out, though not forcing an election for the Congress President post. Tharoor contested that election but lost to Gandhi loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge.

And when NDTV asked him in June 2025 how he would define his relationship with the Congress today, he pointed out he had been loyal to the party and its ideology for 16 years.

