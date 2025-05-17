NEET PG 2025: Image Correction Window Opens, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the image correction window for NEET PG 2025 starting today, May 17, 2025. Candidates with discrepancies in their uploaded photograph, signature, or thumb impression can now rectify the errors through the official website - nbe.edu.in. The pre-final edit window will remain open until May 21, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025, while admit cards will be issued on June 11, 2025. Results are expected by July 15, 2025.

NBEMS has clarified that candidates will be individually informed if any deficiencies are found in their uploaded images (photograph, signature, thumb impression). Those notified must make corrections during the pre-final edit window (May 17 to May 21, 2025).

NBEMS will also release a list of applicants who fail to rectify these issues by May 21. For such candidates, a final opportunity will be given through a final edit window from May 24 to May 26, 2025.

Candidates who do not correct their images even during this final window will face application rejection. No further chances will be provided. Aspirants are strongly advised to upload images as per the prescribed guidelines to avoid rejection.

How To Correct Images In NEET PG 2025 Application

Step 1. Visit nbe.edu.in and log in using your credentials

Step 2. Navigate to 'NEET PG 2025' and select 'Final Edit Window'

Step 3. Upload the corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression as per guidelines

Step 4. Review the updates and submit

Step 5. Download a copy of the revised application for your records.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the NBEMS website for updates and ensure compliance with image guidelines.