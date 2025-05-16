Nutritionist Reveals Her Journey To Lose Weight In Perimenopause Phase

If you are in your early 40s and finding it harder to shed those extra kilos, it might not just be your willpower to blame. It could be perimenopause. This is the natural transition phase before menopause, usually starting in a woman's 40s, when hormone levels begin to fluctuate. This can lead to a host of changes, mood swings, hot flashes, irregular periods, and yes, stubborn weight gain. But don't stress, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is keeping it real about her own weight loss journey during this phase. In a video on Instagram, Rashi shares that her goal wasn't just to torch calories. “It was more about feeling better, calmer, and more in tune with what my body could handle,” she says.

And what really stands out is her approach. “Honestly, this journey would've been a lot quicker if I had been stricter with myself,” she writes in the caption. “BUT at 40, being kind to myself comes first.”

For her, that meant:

Keeping the weekends light

Enjoying a drink with family and friends

Taking vacations that actually helped her feel sane

Not losing herself in the chaos

In the video, the nutritionist showcases how she has been trying hard to fit into a pair of shorts over the months and narrates, “Losing weight during perimenopause is honestly no joke. It's taken me 8 months to put these shorts up.” Further, captioning the video's second segment as “Everything had to change”, Rashi shares, “My choices in food, even the way I work out and of course my supplements have gone through a complete shift, right? From what it used to be when I was 35.”

The nutritionist then discusses the 3 things that can be helpful in the process of losing weight that worked for her as follows

Sleep pattern

Rashi mentions, “Good sleep changed everything. And no, it wasn't melatonin.” For this, the nutritionist switched on the red light filter on her phone as she believes blue light keeps your brain overstimulated and messes with melatonin release. The red filter helped her wind down better naturally.

Additional tips: Early Dinners & Mag glycinate

Change in supplements

She shares, “I tried new things like Rhodiola, Happiness tonic (a mix of adaptogens), B-complex, a combination of few others as per symptoms.”

Additional tips: Rashi also mentions that she tries to keep her progesterone levels up during her luteal phase, which is usually the first hormone to dip in perimenopause. “Low progesterone is one of the big reasons behind hot flashes, anxiety, and that annoying brain fog,” she notes.

Body movements (not punishment)

“HIIT and intense workouts used to be my go-to, but now I've cut back and realigned because they were only spiking my cortisol. Instead, I walk a lot,” she states.

Additional tips: Rashi mentions, “I also added a weighted vest to preserve muscle without pushing my body over the edge.”

“But the one thing I do want to tell you is that find a way to be kinder to yourself throughout this process. Because it's not going to be an easy one,” she concludes the video with a powerful message for all those who are currently going through the perimenopause phase and trying hard to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.