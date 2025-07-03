Nutritionist Shares Natural Ways To Ease Perimenopause Symptoms & Boost Wellbeing

As we move through life, our bodies undergo various transformations. Especially for women, their 40s can be a pivotal decade marked by significant hormonal shifts. Perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause, brings its own set of challenges such as mood swings, weight gain, irregular periods and more. With the right tools and strategies, you can navigate this phase with ease and emerge stronger, more balanced and empowered.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some simple yet powerful practices to incorporate into your daily routine that will support your hormones, boost your metabolism and unlock a life of vitality and wellness.

1. Seed cycling

This age-old nutrition practice uses seeds in sync with your cycle. From day 1 to 14, you eat flax and pumpkin seeds to support estrogen production. For the next 14 days, sesame and sunflower seeds are consumed to boost progesterone. The seeds are rich in zinc, lignans, Vitamin E and selenium. They help naturally balance fluctuating hormones.

2. Consume calcium and Vitamin D

Eat calcium-rich foods like sesame, ragi, almonds, curd for strong bones and steady hormones. Make sure your Vitamin D levels are optimal. Get tested regularly and have supplement if needed.

3. Exercise daily

Even 30–45 mins of movement a day can help boost your metabolism and mood. It also regulates cortisol, reduces bloating and improves insulin sensitivity. Additionally, regular exercise helps with sleep and reduces anxiety.

4. Prioritise protein

You lose muscle faster after 40, which leads to slower metabolism and more fat gain. Add high-quality proteins like paneer, tofu, curd, lentils, nuts, eggs, seeds to every meal. Muscle is your metabolic gold. Don't skip this one!

Perimenopause is a natural part of life and with the right approach, anyone can navigate it with confidence and vitality. You will be better equipped to handle the challenges that come with this phase by supporting your hormones and nurturing your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.