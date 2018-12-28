Weight Loss: 5 High Protein Winter Foods That May Help Promote Weight Loss

It's that time of the year again, when there is nothing in the world that seems more comforting than the warm embrace of quilt and a cup of hot chocolate. Winter is also the time when our craving for all things hot, greasy and decadent hits its peak. And for all those who are tired of hiding those extra pounds under a baggy sweatshirt or coats, we are here to help. To our good fortune, winter comes loaded with plenty of fruits and vegetables that are packed with protein and fibre, which may assist weight loss in a big way. Including protein in diet is very crucial for weight loss. Protein helps induce satiety and also regulates hunger hormone ghrelin.

Here are 5 winter foods that are enriched with high amounts of protein:

1. Guava: The crunchy and delightful fruit may help fulfil about 8 percent of your daily recommended intake of protein. Guavas are also filled with plenty of fibres. Fibre takes long to digest, which helps you feel full for long and prevents you from bingeing. You can have them raw, blend them in smoothies or toss them in salads.

Guava can help promote weight loss

2. Oranges: This citrusy and delectable fruit may also do wonders for weight loss. According to American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits are also effective in managing blood sugar levels. It is advisable to consume raw and whole oranges over orange juice, to make sure you do not miss out on the fibre content.

3. Kiwi. Low in calories, carbs and fat, kiwi is high on protein and fibre content. This vibrant green fruit with fuzzy brown exterior is an excellent nutrient-dense fruit that can be added in any weight loss diet. This exotic fruit tastes best when eaten raw and fresh.

4. Peas: Green peas are so much more than just an addition to your pulavs and curries. Hundred grams of peas contain 5.5 grams of protein. You can steam them or boil them and even add them to soups.

5. Fenugreek Seeds: The bitter seeds are renowned for their antidiabetic effects. Methi seeds are also a rich source of both protein and fibre. About 100 grams of fenugreek seeds contain 23 grams of protein. You can soak methi seeds in water overnight and sip into this healthful concoction the next day.

Fenugreek seeds can stimulate weight loss too



Include these foods in your diet and watch out for the results around your belly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

