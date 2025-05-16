Peanut Butter Vs Almond Butter: Which Is Better For Weight Loss

Nut butters are quite popular. They are versatile, easy to use, and nutritionally rich. While peanut butter remains a favourite, almond butter has gained popularity in recent years. Both offer a quick protein boost; however, they have some significant differences in terms of their nutritional profiles and health benefits. If you want to choose the best one for yourself, read on as we explain the differences in protein content and overall nutrition.

Peanut butter Vs almond butter: Which one is healthier?

Protein content

Nut butters are a great source of plant protein. Peanut butter typically contains more protein than almond butter. On average, two tablespoons of peanut butter provide about 7-8 grams of protein, while almond butter offers around 6-7 grams for the same serving size.

Vitamins, minerals and other nutrients

Peanut butter is a good source of vitamin E, B vitamins, folate, healthy fats, and magnesium. However, almond butter is the clear winner when it comes to nutrient content. It contains three times as much vitamin E, twice as much iron, and seven times more calcium than peanut butter. Almonds also have higher levels of monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health. Both peanut butter and almond butter contain healthy doses of potassium, biotin, magnesium, and zinc.

Fibre

Fibre helps with weight loss by keeping you full for longer. Almond butter has more fibre than peanut butter, which can aid in effective weight loss.

Calories and sugar

Most nut butters are calorie-dense and have similar calorie counts. Both almond and peanut butter are approximately equal in terms of calories. Similarly, both are fairly low in sugar, although some brands may add sugar to enhance flavour. Be sure to read labels carefully and opt for natural versions.

Which is best for weight loss?

When it comes to weight loss, almond butter might have an advantage due to its higher fibre content, which promotes satiety. Additionally, the healthy fats in almond butter may help you feel fuller, preventing overeating.

Which one is better?

Nutritionally, almond butter is slightly healthier than peanut butter. However, almond butter can be more expensive. The "better" choice ultimately depends on your specific dietary goals. If you're primarily focused on increasing protein intake, peanut butter might be the better option for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for a more balanced source of vitamins, minerals, and healthier fats, almond butter could be the way to go, especially if you're trying to lose weight. If you're uncertain, alternating between the two is also a reasonable solution.

Just remember, moderation is key.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.