He Jumps Into River After Argument With Wife. A Relative Jumps After Him, Dies

Shortly after an argument with his wife late on Friday night, 37-year-old Anupam Tiwari is reported to have jumped into a river in Lucknow. Twenty-year-old Shivam Upadhyay, a relative, also jumped into the river to save him. Twelve hours later, only Shivam's body has been recovered.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police employed divers to help retrieve the bodies. But they failed to make any headway. The State Disaster Response Force or SDRF was presssed into service early next day. After a marathon effort of 12 hours, they managed to find one of the bodies.

"We got the information at 1:30 in the night. Our team was here at 6 in the morning. We are on the job. We have a team of 12 people who are involved in the rescue operation. We have information that two people were missing," said Jeetendra Singh, team in charge, SDRF Lucknow.

Anupam Tiwari, a lawyer and a native of Mau in UP, is still to be found.

"He (Anupam Tiwari) would often come here after dinner for walks. The same happened last night. However, he slipped and fell into the river. A relative of his tried to save him and jumped into the river," said Devmani Mishra, a friend of Anupam Tiwari.

"He had come here for his daily walk post dinner. Our younger brother also followed him. He also jumped into the river after him," said Devesh Dwivedi, a relative of the two men.

Mr Dwivedi, however, maintained that there was no family dispute.

