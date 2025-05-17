IIT Delhi Launches Three Online PG Diploma Programmes In Healthcare, EVs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced three new online Postgraduate Diploma programmes aimed at upskilling professionals and students in high-demand sectors-Healthcare Product Development and Management, Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology, and Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration.

The one-year diploma courses are designed and delivered by top IIT Delhi faculty members in collaboration with industry experts. Participants of these programmes will also receive affiliate alumni status from the institute.

Programme Details:

PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management

Offered by IIT Delhi's Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME), this 12-month course focuses on equipping professionals with the skills needed to innovate and commercialize healthcare technologies. The curriculum covers biomedical innovation, regulatory frameworks, product lifecycle strategies, and market readiness. An optional two-day campus immersion is included to facilitate networking and peer interaction.

The programme is open to candidates from biomedical engineering, life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare, or related fields, and those with at least two years of industry experience.

PG Diploma in Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) desgined this programme to support India's shift towards electric mobility. The course includes three in-person immersion sessions at the IIT Delhi campus and covers a wide range of EV technologies and industry-relevant challenges. The course is for engineers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and working professionals looking to enter or grow within the EV domain.

PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration

Offered by the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, this course merges cutting-edge domains including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Networking, and next-gen wireless communication. Eligible candidates include professionals with academic backgrounds in ECE, EE, CSE, IT, Data Science, Mathematics, or Applied Physics. Graduates can pursue roles such as Quantum Communication Engineers, Telecom AI/ML Specialists, 5G/6G Network Engineers, and Quantum Cybersecurity Experts.

Vision Behind the Launch

Commenting on the initiative, IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee said, "At IIT Delhi, we remain committed to expanding access to world-class education and driving innovation across emerging fields. The launch of our Online Post Graduate Diploma Programmes marks a significant step in this direction. These programmes are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge, skills, and interdisciplinary insights required to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time."