"Has Pak Links": Himanta Sarma Seeks Gaurav Gogoi's Removal From Key Delegation On Operation Sindoor

After the Congress party nominated Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi to join an all-party delegation that will travel abroad to explain India's position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised a sharp objection, urging that Mr Gogoi not be included in the "sensitive and strategic assignment".

"One of the MPs named in the list (from Assam) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan - reportedly for two weeks - and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India," Mr Sarma said in a post on X.

"In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Leader of Opposition Sri Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment," Mr Sarma said.

The chief minister's remarks came in response to a post by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who announced the names of the four Congress MPs nominated for the delegation.

One of the MPs named in the list ( from Assam ) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan-reportedly for two weeks-and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India.



In the interest of national security and beyond... https://t.co/Y1thJAgMy8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 17, 2025

"As you know the delegation is supposed to visit various countries to brief against Pakistan, and the idea is to expose pakistan, but this MP from Assam has been siding with Pakistan. He has never accused Pakistan directly," Mr Sarma told reporters.

"We have informed he visits Pakistan... We have evidence that his wife was paid at least for two years by a Pakistan-based NGO. That NGO is very close to the ISI. How can that MP go outside and expose Pakistan under these circumstances? So I requested Rahul Gandhi through a tweet not to include him in their delegation," Mr Sarma said.