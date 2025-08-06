Pakistan Businessman Jailed In London For 15 Months For Threatening To Rape Air Hostess

Salman Iftikhar, a Pakistani-origin London businessman, was sentenced to 15 months in jail for making death threats and hurling racist abuse at cabin crew. According to The New York Post, the incident happened during a flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Lahore, Pakistan, in February 2023. During the flight, Iftikhar, travelling in first class, threatened crew member Angie Walsh, saying she would be dragged from her hotel room, gang-raped, and set on fire. A passenger recorded one of his outbursts, where he repeatedly accused Ms Walsh of racism, claiming she called him a derogatory term in front of others.

The incident started during the meal service on the eight-hour flight. Iftikhar, 37, was drinking champagne at the in-flight bar when he reached over the counter and scooped ice with his hands. The flight crew confronted him, asking him to return to his seat after he became intoxicated.

Iftikhar became hostile, accusing the crew of racism. He yelled that she had insulted him in front of everyone. "You called me a p-ki in front of everybody," he yelled. The passenger then started filming the flight attendants and shouted at one of them, threatening her and refusing to follow instructions.

"Don't tell me what to do, you racist f–king bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff," Iftikhar screamed during the flight.

The flight deck was alerted to the situation and activated the seatbelt sign to calm Iftikhar down. Airline staff reported that Iftikhar was slurring his words, becoming aggressive, and boasting about his identity. His wife attempted to intervene by talking to the flight attendants at the food bar, but Iftikhar pushed her away, telling her not to speak to them.

Iftikhar then physically confronted male flight attendant Tommy Merchant, grabbing him and telling him to shut up. The situation worsened when Iftikhar threatened the crew, revealing the exact hotel room numbers where they'd be staying at the Avari Lahore Hotel.

He grabbed one of the flight attendants, calling her a "f–king white Welsh c–t," before threatening to rape her.

"The white sheep s–ting bitch will be dead. The floor of your hotel will be blown up, and it will disappear. You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire," he shouted.

Iftikhar was allowed to leave the plane after landing in Pakistan without being arrested. He was later arrested at his $1.2 million home in England on March 16, 2024, over a year after the incident. Iftikhar admitted to making death threats and racial harassment against the flight attendant.

The attendant was left traumatised, requiring 14 months of leave from work to recover.

"I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and I loved my job. I am well known within the company. I have been flying with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years. I was working when all flights were grounded on 9/11, and I've even flown into a warzone. But this incident has broken me. Never in my entire career flying for 37 years have I been sure what to do. I have had the best career in the world for 37 years. But he has taken that away from me," she read in a victim impact statement.

Iftikhar was acquitted of assault and threats to kill flight attendant Tommy Merchant. His lawyer attributed the violent outburst to a claimed medical condition, describing it as "amnesia, blood loss."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the director and founder of the recruitment firm Staffing Match.