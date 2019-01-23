Weight Loss: 5 Easy Tips And Tricks To Exercise Portion Control While On A Diet

Highlights Weight loss may not be a cake walk for many of us It's important to control meal portions along with workouts Drink water before your meals and keep snacking

The first month of the New Year is on its last legs and if you're one of those who has decided to become fit by losing weight this year, then you must have started following a diet and fitness regime. You must have also realised that losing weight and achieving your body goals isn't exactly a cake walk. There are a number of factors that influence your pace of weight loss, including your dietary patterns, level of physical activity, metabolic rate and even the amount of sleep you're getting every day. One of the most important factors that influence weight loss is your diet. What you eat is even more important than how much you exercise. This is because your diet must be designed in a way to complement your workout regime, to allow you to burn calories effectively, to keep your energy levels up and to help your muscles repair after the workout is done.

One of the silliest weight loss mistakes that you can make is to not control your diet or watch calories, after working out at the gym. A single meal can destroy all your efforts at the gym in one go. This is why you need to exercise portion control along with staying on course of your workout regime. There are some easy ways to control your portion size and these tips and tricks will help you keep away hunger pangs, while creating a calorie deficit, allowing you to lose weight fast.

Also Read: Weight Loss: Diet Tips To Create A Calorie Deficit And Lose Weight Quickly

Weight Loss: It's important to exercise diet control along with workout

Here are some easy ways to exercise portion control for weight loss:

1. Stay Hydrated: It's advisable to drink water before your meals if you're looking to control your portions. The water partially fills you up and makes you consume smaller meal portions.

2. Keep Healthy Snacks Handy: Snacking is a healthy habit when you're looking to lose weight. Keep a box of healthy snacks like roasted seeds and nuts handy. Keep munching on some nuts and seeds like unsalted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, etc. to keep those hunger pangs away. Make sure you mix and match your nuts as some of them, like walnuts can pack in a huge amount of calories and fats.

3. Never Miss Your Meals: Skipping meals is a cardinal sin when it comes to weight loss. When you skip even a single meal, you start craving excessive amounts of unhealthy food and are likely to overeat in your next meal.

Also Read: 6 Workout And Weight Loss Diet Tips From Bollywood's Favourite Fitness Trainer Prashant Sawant

4. Eat Fibre-Rich Foods: Fibre is a lifesaver for those wanting to lose weight quickly. Fruits and vegetables are healthiest and safest foods to get your fibre load on, while trying to lose weight. Don't juice them, but instead eat them whole to get enough fibre inside your body to fill you up.

5. Load Up On Protein: Another satiating nutrient that can help you keep hunger pangs away is protein. Eat protein-rich foods and preferably pair them with fibre-rich veggies, to get full faster and stay satiated for longer.

Try and eat home-cooked food when you're trying to lose weight. If you must go out to a restaurant, make sure you eat something before turning up for the lunch or dinner. This will allow you to make better and healthier meal choices when you're there.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.