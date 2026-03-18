Viral Video: Woman Claims To Find Worms In Amul Milk, Company Responds

A video going viral on Instagram shows a family shocked after allegedly discovering worms inside an Amul milk packet. In the video, we see a woman standing with an empty Amul Gold Full Cream milk packet in her hand, and a saucepan full of milk with what appear to be multiple worms in it. Another clip shows the use-by date as March 8, 2026. The customers also blamed the local shopkeeper for selling unsafe milk.

Responding to the incident, Amul commented from its official handle, writing, "We've received your details, and our team is already on the case. You can expect to hear from them very soon."

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted on March 14 and has since gone viral on social media, clocking 1.8 million views. While some users were shocked to see the questionable Amul milk, others wondered whether the alleged claims are true or not.

One wrote, "There must be worms in the utensils already."

Another added, "Always check food and drink items before using them."

A third chimed in, "I have lost my trust even in milk."

An Instagram user said, "Why is everything adulterated these days? Who should we question?"

Earlier this month, nearly 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired Amul-branded packaged food were destroyed in Jaipur after Rajasthan's Food Safety Department uncovered an alleged large-scale scheme by an independent distributor to erase and reprint expiry dates for resale. Authorities suspect the operator intended to print fresh expiry dates and repackage the expired items into nearly 4,500 new Amul-labelled cartons for sale in the market.