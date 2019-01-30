Vegan Diet Promotes Healthy Gut Hormones That Regulate Weight, Reduce Diabetes Risk: Study

Highlights Vegan diet helps increase beneficial gut hormones, says new study Eating plant-based diet healthier for regulating weight, blood sugar Study conducted among 60 men

The popularity of the vegan diet is picking up pace, with a number of celebrities and health influencers weighing in on the benefits of giving up dairy and meat. Recently, a study, published in the journal Science, said that going vegan or ditching dairy and meat from your diet is good for the environment and for reducing humans' carbon footprint. Now, a new study, published in the Journal of Developmental Science, has said that consuming vegan food is good for the gut hormones. According to the study, vegan diet may increase the production of hormones that are responsible for regulating blood sugar levels, maintaining weight and promoting satiety. For the study, researchers studied the impact of diet on the body hormones in 60 men.

Out of the 60 study subjects, 20 were healthy, 20 were obese and 20 suffered from type-2 diabetes. The impact of meals containing meat and cheese were tested against the impact of vegan meals on the subjects. In all three groups of men, the researchers observed that consuming vegan meals increased levels of gastronomic hormones that were beneficial for them, in comparison to meals with meat and dairy. Talking about the results, Hana Kahleova, lead author of the study said, "These beneficial gut hormones can help keep weight down, enhance insulin secretion, regulate blood sugar, and keep us feeling full longer. The fact that simple meal choices can increase the secretion of these healthy hormones has important implications for those with type-2 diabetes or weight problems."

She further added by saying that the study further corroborates mounting evidence that plant-based diets can help in the management of diabetes and weight. The researchers noted that those who consumed vegan meals had almost half the chances of developing diabetes, as compared to those who consumed dairy and meat products in their meals. Additionally, the participants of the study from all the three groups self-reported experiencing feelings of fullness or satiety, after consuming vegan meals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends consuming more fibre-rich foods, which vegan meals are said to have in plenty.

(With inputs from ANI)