Summer Tips: 4 Health Tips To Beat The Heat

Summers are finally here, meaning it's the time to binge on ice creams, chilled drinks, barbeque nights, pool parties, et al. And, before you dream of going on summer holidays to mountains or beach, think of the horror in store for your health. The scorching summer heat can do much worse on our skin and health, leading to many skin- and health-related problems. But, don't worry! We have round up four expert summer tips to beat the heat this summer and stay healthy.Green tea is known to increase our metabolism and accelerate the fat burning process in our body. Since it is packed with antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids, which are known to boost our immunity system and protects us against cough and flu. According to consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta, "The best time to have green tea is in the mornings. This is the best time when our metabolism starts to kick-in, however, you can also have it after your meals." Since green tea is a low-calorie drink, you can have a cup of green teal after your meal. Make sure you drink it after a gap of an hour or two.When we wake up in the morning after good 8-hour sleep, our body is running on fumes. The term 'breakfast' was derived from 'break the fast' - the concept where we eat after long hours of rest. Therefore, fuel yourself with a healthy breakfast with proteins, carbs and healthy fat that help to boost our metabolism and keep us active throughout the day.Summer is the best to treat yourself with interesting veggies and fruits. We understand that eating same kind of veggies week by week can be frustrating. But don't worry. Summer comes with a variety of interesting fruits and vegetables, you will have a plethora of options to eat. Include a mix of in-season colourful veggies and fruits in your day meals. Rainbow salad, anyone?The summer heat makes you more vulnerable of getting dehydrated. Kick-off your day by drinking at least two glasses of water. You can a squeeze a lemon in it to spice up its taste. Drinking warm water first thing in the morning will clean your body from inside. It helps body to digest food efficiently. But remember, never drink cold water with your meals. This will solidify all the oily things that you have consumed, which will increase the bad fat and stays in the body, explains macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora.