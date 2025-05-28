Summer Skincare: Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing With These 6 Tips

The summer season can be harsh on your skin. As temperatures rise, a dedicated summer skincare routine becomes essential for maintaining healthy skin. Increased moisture, exposure to UV rays, and soaring heat can lead to various skin issues, including sunburn, dehydration, and premature ageing. Keep reading as we share some tips to take care of your skin this summer effortlessly.

Why you need a special summer skincare routine

Exposure to UV rays can lead to sunburn, skin damage, and an increased risk of skin cancer. A solid skincare routine that includes a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 can help protect your skin.

Dehydration is quite common in summer which can affect your overall health as well as skin. Maintaining hydration is crucial to prevent issues like dryness and irritation.

Many people experience increased oil production during the summer months. An effective skincare routine can help manage excess oil production and prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

A dedicated skincare routine can also help prevent premature ageing. As sun exposure contributes to premature ageing signs, such as wrinkles and fine lines, a summer skincare regimen with antioxidants can help minimise the effect.

How to take care of your skin this summer

1. Apply and reapply sunscreen

The cornerstone of any summer skincare routine is sunscreen. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 can help protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Apply a generous amount and reapply every two hours when outdoors. There are many options available, so choose one that suits your skin type.

2. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration keeps the skin healthy inside out. It will give you a natural glow and reduce the risk of dryness and irritation. Additionally, consider incorporating hydrating serums that contain hyaluronic acid or glycerin for extra moisture.

3. Avoid heavy makeup or skincare

Opt for lighter formulations like gel-based moisturizers or lotions this summer. These products won't make your skin greasy and control excessive sweating.

4. Exfoliate

Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells. During summer, gently exfoliate your skin. Over-exfoliation can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays.

5. Choose nourishing ingredients

Choose skincare products that contain antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which help combat damage caused by free radicals. Additionally, ingredients like aloe vera, yogurt, rose water and banana can help nourish your skin.

Also, eat a diet rich in antioxidants and vitamin C for optimal skin health.

6. Listen to your skin

Pay attention to how your skin reacts to high temperatures and make changes to your routine accordingly. If you notice irritation, redness, or excessive oiliness, seek expert help for personalized advice.

Follow these simple tips to keep your skin radiant and healthy this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.