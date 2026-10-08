Nana Patekar Believed He Was A Better Cook Than An Actor

Nana Patekar died early this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75. Beyond acting and filmmaking, the veteran actor was known for his association with social causes and passion for cooking. He was widely appreciated in the industry for his remarkable cooking skills and the warmth with which he fed others. In fact, he often claimed that he was a better cook than an actor.

"Cooking is another passion I have as I love feeding people. I think I am a better cook than an actor," he told The New Indian Express in a 2015 interview.

In a previous conversation with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar revealed that he can cook for 200 people at once. However, he added that while cooking on set, he involves everyone in the process. All the actors are assigned different tasks, such as chopping and peeling.

His specialities included non-vegetarian dishes such as mutton paya, keema kaleji and bheja. He added that he prepares his own spices at home.

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Several actors have praised Nana Patekar's cooking. In a previously shared Instagram video, actor Rajpal Yadav was seen gushing over the veteran star's cooking as he handed him a plate of misal pav.

"Ye aapke haath mein, ye mera pav," Patekar quipped. Relishing the food, Yadav said, "Ek hota hai khaana banana, aur ek hota hai khaana khilana." He appreciated the warmth with which Nana Patekar fed everyone.

When he was not busy shooting films, the actor enjoyed growing vegetables at his farmhouse near Sinhagad Fort in Pune. "I have around 10 acres of land; I plough my fields like a farmer and look after my buffaloes. I spend enough time in my small house there," he added in the conversation with The New Indian Express.