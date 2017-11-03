Hot flashes or Night Sweating In Midlife May Increase Risk of Sleep Disorder In Women

Severe hot flashes, the condition which is also known as night sweating in midlife may increase the risk of sleep disorder in women. The researchers also emphasized on the need of early diagnosis of sleep disorder in women to control potential risk of heart diseases stroke and depression which are often tied to poor sleep.Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) (a condition more common in men than women), occurs more frequently as women age, gain weight and reach perimenopause and postmenopause stage, revealed the study published in the journal of Menopause. About 80 percent of women in their 40's and early 50's experience hot flashes or night sweats.Amongst perimenopausal and postmenopausal women who experienced disturbed sleep, about 53 percent had a sleep disorder such as OSA, restless leg syndrome, or both.The researchers also revealed that diagnosis of OSA in women can be more challenging as they don't show the typical symptoms exhibited by men like loud snoring.Women usually include symptoms like insomnia, headaches, fatigue, depression and anxiety.OSA has been associated with a significantly increased risk of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, depression and death, hence the early diagnosis of it becomes extremely important.For the study, 1,691 women from the Mayo Clinic completed questionnaires. Of these women, 24.9 percent were classified in the intermediate and high-risk categories for OSA. Most of these women were older in age and had a higher body mass index with greater incidence of hypertension.Women reporting severe hot flashes in midlife were at a higher risk for OSA--1.87 times higher than in women with mild or no hot flashes, revealed the analysis.Early morning headaches or excessive daytime sleepiness should raise concern for OSA and signal a possible need for sleep apnea testing, said the researchers.Here are some sleep inducing foods that you must add in your daily diet.Bananas can help bring a satisfying sleep as they contain good amounts of magnesium and potassium- both of which are known to be muscle relaxants. They are also packed with good carbohydrates that make you feel sleepy.Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and tryptophan. Magnesium is a muscles relaxant, tryptophan helps in releasing serotonin, the pleasure hormone and omega-3 fatty acids are known to reduce instances of anxiety and depression.Almonds are dense with magnesium that will help you catch more quality sleep. Besides this, they help in regulating your blood sugar levels while sleeping.Milk is a known sleep supporter, as it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to induce calming effects in the brain.Eat these foods at least 45 minutes to an hour before bedtime. Moreover, a head massage or soaking your feet in hot water for a couple of minutes helps to relax nerves and muscles.