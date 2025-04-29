Video: Fitness Coach Reveals Simple Habits That Actually Work For Weight Loss

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath emphasizes simplicity for weight loss. Consistency is vital for improving fitness in three months, he notes. Walking daily can help maintain an active lifestyle and burn calories.

When it comes to weight loss, it's easy to get caught up in the latest fad diets and workout trends. However, fitness coach Raj Ganpath emphasizes the importance of keeping things simple to sustain the process. According to Raj, consistency is key, and with a straightforward approach, one can see improvements in their fitness levels within three months.

Walk as Much as You Can

Raj encourages individuals to develop a "greed for walking," aiming to stay active and prevent a sedentary lifestyle. Walking is considered the foundation of fitness, and even 10 minutes a day can burn 40 calories.

Balance Exercise with Strength and Endurance Training

Raj recommends dividing exercise into two categories: strength training for toning muscles and endurance training for burning calories. Aim for 2-3 days of strength training and 2-3 days of endurance training, focusing on stimulating muscles and getting your heart rate up.

Maximise Lean Protein and Vegetables in Every Meal

A balanced diet is crucial, with lean protein and vegetables making up the bulk of every meal. Lean protein helps build muscles, while veggies provide essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and fibers.

Minimise Sweet and Fried Food, Optimise Starch Consumption

Cutting back on sweet and fried foods is essential, but complete elimination isn't necessary. Additionally, optimize starch consumption based on activity level, as starch provides energy without nutrients.

Don't Overeat, Get Adequate Sleep

Overeating can hinder weight loss progress, so aim for a moderate calorie deficit diet. Adequate sleep is also crucial, with the amount of sleep varying from person to person. Aim for enough sleep to feel refreshed the next day.