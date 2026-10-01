Expired Food, Cobwebs, Cockroaches Found At Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart, Zepto Dark Stores In Hyderabad

The Telangana food safety team inspected 16 quick-commerce dark stores linked to Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart and Zepto, and immediately suspended the licences of four after finding expired food, pest infestation, fungal contamination and poor storage conditions. The findings have raised concerns about food safety standards in the dark-store network that powers the city's rapid grocery delivery business.

Ten enforcement teams comprising food safety officers and police personnel inspected 16 dark stores operated by Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart, Zepto and Dropx Logistics across Hyderabad's Core Urban Region.

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During the inspections, officials found a range of violations, including expired and damaged food products, spoiled vegetables, dusty and rusted storage racks, cobwebs, improper storage practices, cockroach and pest infestations, labelling violations, and inadequate cold-room temperature maintenance.

Authorities also collected 15 food samples suspected of adulteration. The samples will be tested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The four outlets whose FSSAI licences were suspended are:

Swiggy Instamart store at Pet Basheerabad

Swiggy Instamart store at Saidabad

Flipkart Instakart store at Panjeshah Road, Charminar

Zepto store at Ram Koti

Officials directed all four outlets to cease operations immediately in the interest of public health.

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In addition, five outlets have been issued show-cause notices, while three others have received improvement notices. The establishments will be subject to re-inspection and could face further regulatory action, including penalties, depending on compliance and the outcome of the investigation.

The findings have put the spotlight on food safety practices inside dark stores, which serve as fulfilment centres for the rapid delivery of groceries and other consumer products to customers' homes.

As quick-commerce platforms continue to expand, regulators are likely to maintain closer scrutiny of storage, hygiene and inventory-management practices to ensure consumer safety.