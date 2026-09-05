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Pest Infestation, Expired Drinks Found At Bengaluru Hockey Club Kitchen

The inspection was conducted by the Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader.

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Pest Infestation, Expired Drinks Found At Bengaluru Hockey Club Kitchen
The inspection further revealed unhygienic food preparation and storage areas.
Bengaluru:

A food safety inspection at the Vivekanagar Hockey Club in Bengaluru found expired soft drinks, improper labelling and pest infestation in the club's kitchen, officials said.

The inspection was conducted by the Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader.

Officials inspected the club under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and found the kitchen being maintained in unhygienic conditions.

As many as 40 bottles of expired soft drinks were seized during the inspection. Officials also found soda bottles carrying improper labelling.

The inspection further revealed unhygienic food preparation and storage areas, inadequate food safety practices and pest infestation in the kitchen.

A notice has been issued to the concerned food business operator, and further legal action will be initiated under applicable food safety regulations, officials said.

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Vivekanagar Hockey Club, Bengaluru Food Safety, Expired Soft Drinks
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