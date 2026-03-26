Watch: US First Lady Melania Trump Greets Talking Humanoid Robot During White House Event

US First Lady Melania Trump has caught the internet's attention after she appeared alongside an unexpected guest inside the White House -- a humanoid robot. Melania greeted representatives from more than 40 countries as she walked down the red carpet with the US-built robot named Figure 03 during the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

"I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education," the robot said, greeting the guests in 11 languages.

"It's fair to state you're my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House," Melania responded.

The first lady stated that in the near future, a hypothetical humanoid teacher may access classical studies, mathematics and other subjects to deliver personalised education to students based on their learning speed and "emotional state".

Notably, the Figure 03 robot has been developed by Silicon Valley-based robotics company Figure AI, which introduced its third-generation humanoid robot in October last year. It uses an AI engine called Helix to autonomously perform tasks. The Figure 03 robot costs around $25,000.

JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump walks out with an AI-powered robot at the White House.



"The first American-made humanoid in the White House," Melania Trump said.



Melania Trump is hosting 45 nations at the White House for a two-day global coalition summit. pic.twitter.com/LTqttQgSIr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026

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In her opening remarks, Melania emphasised the importance of global partnerships and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that children everywhere have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

"Nowhere else could such a concentration of excellence be assembled, from AI pioneers like OpenAI, Palantir, and xAI, to tech platforms like Google and Meta, creative engines like Adobe and Microsoft, plus human connectivity through Zoom Communications," said Melania.

"This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders: harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies," she added.