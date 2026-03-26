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Watch: US First Lady Melania Trump Greets Talking Humanoid Robot During White House Event

At the White House, Melania Trump greeted a US-built humanoid robot during the Fostering the Future Together Summit.

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Watch: US First Lady Melania Trump Greets Talking Humanoid Robot During White House Event
Melania Trump appeared with humanoid robot Figure 03 at the White House during a global summit.
  • Melania Trump appeared with humanoid robot Figure 03 at White House summit
  • Figure 03 greeted guests in 11 languages and cost around $25,000
  • Robot developed by Silicon Valley company Figure AI with AI engine Helix
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US First Lady Melania Trump has caught the internet's attention after she appeared alongside an unexpected guest inside the White House -- a humanoid robot. Melania greeted representatives from more than 40 countries as she walked down the red carpet with the US-built robot named Figure 03 during the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

"I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education," the robot said, greeting the guests in 11 languages.

"It's fair to state you're my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House," Melania responded.

The first lady stated that in the near future, a hypothetical humanoid teacher may access classical studies, mathematics and other subjects to deliver personalised education to students based on their learning speed and "emotional state".

Notably, the Figure 03 robot has been developed by Silicon Valley-based robotics company Figure AI, which introduced its third-generation humanoid robot in October last year. It uses an AI engine called Helix to autonomously perform tasks. The Figure 03 robot costs around $25,000.

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In her opening remarks, Melania emphasised the importance of global partnerships and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that children everywhere have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

"Nowhere else could such a concentration of excellence be assembled, from AI pioneers like OpenAI, Palantir, and xAI, to tech platforms like Google and Meta, creative engines like Adobe and Microsoft, plus human connectivity through Zoom Communications," said Melania.

"This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders: harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies," she added.

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