Gurugram Man Rescues 2 Injured Motorcyclists With Blinkit Ambulance's Help, Wins Praise

A Gurugram man has won plaudits online for his quick thinking after rescuing two injured motorcyclists on the side of the road. In a now-viral social media post, the man detailed that he was out with his three friends around 3 AM when he pulled over immediately and called in the Blinkit ambulance, as both riders had suffered injuries but were still conscious.

"Cars were passing. No one had stopped. We pulled over immediately. One of the guys was in really bad shape. His face was covered in blood on one side, his eyebrow was literally hanging in front of his eye, and part of his ear looked torn," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The man stated that it was 'disturbing' to look at the injury, but the scary part was that the injured rider was talking normally, not knowing the severity of his injury.

"The other guy had a broken ankle and had thrown up on the roadside. He was in pain but more stable compared to the first. We didn't really think much, just acted. Moved the bike to the side so no one else crashes into it," the man said.

"Called for help. I requested an ambulance through Blinkit (didn't even know they had that feature), and surprisingly it showed up in like 5 minutes. Huge respect for that."

The man highlighted that the Blinkit team handled the process for them, even arranging a second ambulance so both the bike riders could be taken to the hospital.

"Honestly, I'm still a bit shaken. Seeing something like that up close at 3 AM is not something you forget easily. But also makes you realise how important it is to just stop and help. It barely took 15-20 minutes of our time, but for them it could've meant everything," the man said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Boy Reveals NEET Aspirant Sister Spends 10 Hours A Day Talking To AI Chatbots: 'Situation Beyond Repair'

'You Did Good'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the man and his friends for stepping up when it mattered. Others also appreciated Blinkit's ambulance service for being professional and prompt.

"Blinkit's ambulance service is actually good and effective. And kudos to you and your friends for being good humans," said one user, while another added: "Great job, OP! I really hope they recover soon, and that you're able to heal from this experience too."

A third commented: "I was really shook reading that the first guy was sitting and talking normally not knowing how serious things were. The brain takes time to process such things. Hope they both are fine now!"

A fourth said: "Good job. Next time, remember that all the bikes and probably your car, too, have a first aid kit. It helps to stop the bleeding as soon as possible. Try to just keep pressure on the wound till the ambulance arrives."