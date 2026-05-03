Meta To Build Humanoid Robots For Your Home After Secret Startup Buy

Meta Platforms has acquired humanoid robotics startup Assured Robot Intelligence in a move to strengthen its ambitions in artificial intelligence and robotics. The deal value has not been disclosed. According to a report by TechCrunch, Meta said the startup specialises in building advanced robotic intelligence systems. These systems are designed to help robots understand, predict, and adapt to human behaviour in complex environments.

Assured Robot Intelligence, also known as ARI, was developing foundation models for humanoid robots capable of performing physical tasks such as household chores. Its team, including co-founders Xiaolong Wang and Lerrel Pinto, will join Meta's AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, according to TechCrunch report.

Wang previously worked as a researcher at Nvidia and served as an academic at the University of California, San Diego. Pinto has also held academic roles and co-founded a robotics startup that was later acquired by Amazon.

Meta said the ARI team brings deep expertise in robot control and self-learning systems, which will support the company's long-term goal of developing advanced humanoid robots. The company has been investing in such technology for several years.

Reports suggest Meta is exploring both software and hardware for consumer-focused humanoid robots, although no official product has been announced.

Experts believe that achieving artificial general intelligence may require training AI systems in the physical world, where robots can learn through direct interaction rather than relying only on data.

The acquisition comes amid growing competition in the robotics sector. Industry forecasts vary widely, highlighting both the strong potential and uncertainty surrounding the field.