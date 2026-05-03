Meta Threatens To Block Facebook, Instagram In New Mexico After $375 Million Fine

Meta has warned it may block access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in the US state of New Mexico, escalating a legal battle over child safety on its platforms, according to The Guardian. The warning came in a recent court filing after a jury found the company liable in a landmark case brought by New Mexico's attorney general. The court imposed civil penalties of $375 million, saying the company had misled users about safety and allowed harms including child sexual exploitation.

The case will now move into a second stage, known as the remedies phase, starting on May 4. This phase will decide what changes Meta must make to its platforms.

According to The Guardian, Meta has argued that the proposed reforms are not practical. In its filing, the company said the requirements could force it to create separate versions of its apps specifically for New Mexico users, which it described as too complex and costly. The company said that if such measures are imposed, it may have no choice but to withdraw its services entirely from the state.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez dismissed the threat, calling it a “public relations stunt”. He said Meta has the capability to implement safety measures but has failed to prioritise child protection over profits.

The state is pushing for stricter safeguards, including stronger age verification, limits on harmful content recommendations, warning labels about risks, and tighter controls to prevent child exploitation. It has also proposed restrictions on encrypted messaging for minors and independent monitoring of the platforms.

Meta has criticised the proposals, saying they target a single company while ignoring other apps used by teenagers. It also argued that users choose to use its platforms, rejecting claims that its services amount to a public nuisance.

The upcoming hearings, expected to last around three weeks, could determine whether Meta must significantly redesign its platforms or take the rare step of pulling out of a part of its home market.