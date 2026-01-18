Nawaz Sharif's Granddaughter-In-Law Sparks Debate After Wearing Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani At Her Wedding

Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has tied the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail, the granddaughter of senior politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar, in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore. For her mehendi ceremony, held at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore, Shanzay Ali Rohail wore an emerald green lehenga by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The lehenga featured Sabyasachi's signature heritage-inspired detailing, contrasting colour panels, a thick golden border, and forest green and rose-colored dupattas.

The ceremony was followed by the Nikah, which took place on Saturday at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, with dignitaries like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in attendance. For the main wedding ceremony, the bride reportedly wore a red saree by another prominent Indian designer, Tarun Tahiliani.

Controversy Over Bride's Attire

While pictures of the ceremony went viral on social media, Shanzay Ali Rohail sparked controversy with her designer choices for the wedding festivities. Her decision to opt for Indian designers for a high-profile Pakistani political wedding ignited a heated debate on Pakistani social media.

Many accused her of favouring Indian designers over Pakistani talent, especially given her connection to the country's prominent political family. While some defended Shanzeh's right to choose her attire, others questioned her decision given the current climate of patriotism and support for local talent.

Some noted that Pakistani designers could have made something more representative of their culture and that the choice felt "mid" compared to local bridal couture.

One user wrote, "HSY, Nomi Ansari, Khadijah Shah, Zara Shahjahan, Faiza Saqlain, Bunto Kazmi, and Faraz Manan, Saira Shakira, Maria B., Sania Maskatiya, and Erum Khan. But they went with an Indian designer. Wow."

Another commented, "Very mid. I'm sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani, but well."

Others defended the bride's right to personal choice, stating that fashion should transcend borders. They pointed out that many Indian celebrities and brides also wear Pakistani designers like Faraz Manan or Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

A third user stated, "To everyone criticizing her choice, I'm sure the outfit you chose for yourself at your wedding or in daily life isn't liked by everyone. It's 2026, can we all grow up and stop criticizing brides for wearing whatever they want at their own wedding, paid for by themselves/their family?"

This is not the first time the family has faced such backlash. In December 2024, Maryam Nawaz herself was criticised for wearing Sabyasachi at her nephew Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif's nikah.

