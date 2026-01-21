How Pakistan Reacted To A Rs 6-Crore Watch At Nawaz Sharif's Family Wedding

What was meant to be one of Pakistan's most high-profile weddings of 2026 has now turned into yet another flashpoint in the country's long-running debate over political privilege and public accountability.

The wedding in question was that of Junaid Safdar and Shanzay Ali Rohail, held in Lahore over the January 17-18 weekend. Junaid is the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the maternal grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while Shanzay Ali Rohail is the granddaughter of veteran politician Sheikh Roheel Asghar.

The festivities were spread across multiple days, beginning with a mehendi ceremony, followed by the nikah at the Lake City Golf and Country Club, and concluding with a lavish walima reception attended by hundreds of guests from Pakistan's political and social elite.

From designer outfits to glamorous decor, the wedding was always destined to dominate social media timelines. But it was not just the bride and groom who grabbed attention. Very quickly, Pakistani Internet users zoomed in on a detail spotted on the wrist of Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of Nawaz Sharif and uncle to the groom.

The Watch That Set The Internet On Fire

Hasan Nawaz attended the wedding alongside his brother Hussain Nawaz, reinforcing the close-knit Sharif family presence at the event. However, it was a particular luxury watch on Hasan's wrist that sparked outrage online.

Social media users identified the timepiece as the Franck Muller Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeleton, an ultra-rare, high-complication luxury watch. According to listings on The Watch Pages, the model carries a guide price of $685,157, which converts to approximately Rs 6,26,92,927. In Pakistani currency, the price is even more staggering, estimated at PKR 19,18,26,831 (almost 20 Crore).

The Franck Muller Vanguard Revolution 3. Photo: thewatchpages.com

The watch itself is a technical marvel. It features a tonneau-shaped rose gold case measuring 46mm by 55.9mm, a triple-axis tourbillon designed to correct the effects of gravity in all positions, a skeleton dial, and a manual winding movement with a 10-day power reserve. It is the kind of watch usually reserved for billionaire collectors, auction houses, and watch museums.

For many Pakistanis, however, the craftsmanship mattered far less than the context.

'So This Is Where Our Tax Money Is Going...'

As images and videos from the wedding circulated, the reactions came in fast and furious. Several users expressed anger over what they saw as a blatant display of wealth by a political family in a country grappling with inflation, unemployment, and repeated economic crises.

One user wrote,

"@@NimraM308: so this is where our tax money is going..."

Check other reactions:

The Valentino Bag

As the outrage over the watch continued, Internet sleuths turned their attention to another detail from the wedding. This time, it was the bride's, Shanzay Ali Rohail's, handbag.

Users identified the bag as a Valentino Garavani piece, priced at $3,100, which roughly translates to Rs 3 Lakh, or PKR 8 Lakh.

While far less expensive than the watch, the bag still became a talking point, especially given the economic hardships faced by Pakistanis.

Interestingly, some users were unimpressed not just by the price, but by what they perceived as restraint.

One viral comment read,

"Its too reasonable for her, she carries birkin, Hermes bag"

A Wedding That Became A Symbol

Junaid Safdar and Hasan Nawaz are uncle and nephew, bound not just by family ties but by a political legacy that continues to divide opinion in Pakistan. Hasan is the son of Nawaz Sharif and the brother of Maryam Nawaz, making his presence at the wedding unsurprising. Yet, the scrutiny he faced underscores how closely the Sharif family's wealth and lifestyle are monitored by the public.

What began as coverage of a glamorous wedding soon transformed into a wider conversation about inequality, privilege, and accountability. For many Pakistanis online, the Franck Muller watch and the Valentino bag were not just fashion statements, but symbols of a political class seen as disconnected from the realities of everyday life.

The strong public reaction to the wedding's displays of wealth did not happen in a vacuum. Pakistan's economy continues to face a complex mix of challenges and cautious stabilisation:

After years of very high inflation, consumer price increases have eased compared with recent peaks, but inflation pressures persist. Latest projections suggest inflation may be around 6 per cent in the fiscal year 2025-26, up from historic lows in the previous year but still a concern for household budgets.

Pakistan also currently has approximately $9.8 billion in outstanding loans from the IMF, based on the latest official figures as of December 31, 2025.

For many Pakistanis, lavish displays of luxury by political figures strike a particularly sensitive chord against this backdrop of slow growth, inflationary pressures and everyday financial struggles.



