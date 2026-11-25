More than 1,000 employees at artificial intelligence company Cerebras have become millionaires following its stock market debut, CEO Andrew Feldman has said. However, the billionaire entrepreneur has warned employees against becoming overly concerned about fluctuations in their wealth, pointing out how quickly stock market movements can change personal fortunes. Cerebras, which is valued at approximately $21.7 billion, saw more than 1,000 of its employees become millionaires after its IPO, Feldman said during an interview on the Sourcery With Molly O'Shea podcast.

"What we've done with our team first: we made more than a thousand millionaires. That's something I'm really proud of. I think that's our job as leaders, to make our guys wealthy. We talked about the fact that we're not in this for the short run, that the daily fluctuations are not what they should watch," he said.

The development highlights how stock ownership programmes at major technology companies can significantly boost employees' wealth. At the same time, it also exposes them to the volatility of the stock market, where a change in investor sentiment or disappointing financial results can lead to sharp movements in share prices.

"Change is stressful. And the vast changes in your personal wealth, both up and down, are really stressful. It's further made challenging by the fact that your wealth is fluctuating every day—and sometimes intraday. You try and teach people that these fluctuations that we have no control of can't be watched," Feldman added.

Cerebras offers eligible employees the opportunity to purchase company shares through deductions from their salaries, potentially at a 15% discount, according to its 2026 employee stock purchase plan. In May, the company made a strong debut on the stock market, offering 30 million Class A shares at $185 apiece and raising $5.55 billion. Following the IPO, Feldman's stake in the company was estimated to be worth approximately $3.2 billion.

However, the CEO believes employees should not allow their financial fortunes to dictate their mood or distract them from their work.

Feldman has experienced the uncertainty of stock market wealth himself. Having co-founded Cerebras and SeaMicro, and previously worked with companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Force10 Networks and Riverstone Networks, he has seen how dramatically valuations can change in the technology sector.

Recalling his experience at an earlier company, Feldman said his personal wealth once changed by an amount greater than what his father had earned throughout his entire lifetime, all within a single day.

The fluctuations were so significant that his father would regularly call him to ask why the company's stock price had fallen. Feldman said such conversations were not particularly helpful, as he was already aware of the market movements.

Andrew Feldman's Three Pieces Of Advice For Employees

Feldman also shared some practical advice for employees who suddenly find themselves with substantial wealth through company stocks.

First, he believes employees should not hesitate to diversify their investments. While workers may be tempted to hold on to company shares in the hope of further gains or out of loyalty to their employer, spreading investments across different assets can help manage risk.

"Most companies now, especially ones that have been around for years, have a way for, as a private company, for you to sell a little bit and pay yourse. There's no reason for you to have 99% of your wealth in one stock. Professional investors don't do it, and Mr. Employee, there's no reason for you to do it either. I think it's okay to sell a little bit," he said.

Second, he advised employees against rushing into financial decisions after receiving a significant payout. Sudden wealth can attract unsolicited investment advice and offers from financial professionals. Instead of immediately committing to an investment strategy, employees can temporarily park their money in relatively low-risk options such as money market accounts and take time to understand their financial position.

Third, Feldman believes sudden wealth offers an opportunity to reassess personal priorities and values.

Recalling what he did after his first major financial windfall, he said he chose to pay off his house. The experience made him reflect on what mattered most to him, including charitable contributions and the kind of lifestyle he wanted to maintain.

"Once you have some cash, it's okay to do nothing with it. And it's designed so that you shouldn't be more stressed. And certainly I've seen it have that impact on people when they got really really stressed. It should make your life better, rather than worse," he added.