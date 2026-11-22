Artificial intelligence (AI) is making it easier to find problems in computer systems, but it is also creating new challenges for technology companies. Experts have warned that AI could lead to more technical problems and service outages in the coming months. This is because companies are struggling to fix security flaws before they cause bigger problems, according to The New York Times.

Several tech services in the United States have faced disruptions in the last two weeks. Bank transactions were affected, Microsoft products faced problems, and some Apple services stopped working. The National Security Agency (NSA) also faced a problem with one of its key systems, which remained down for several days. Commercial flights across the US were also temporarily stopped.

However, officials have said there is no evidence that most of these incidents were caused by cyberattacks. In several cases, the problems started after companies and government agencies installed software updates to fix security flaws.

The problem is that AI is now helping researchers find security flaws that may have gone unnoticed for years. Companies are trying to fix them quickly, but these updates can sometimes go wrong and affect their services.

Retired General Paul M Nakasone, former head of the NSA and US Cyber Command, said such disruptions could become more common.

"The past week is 'the new normal'," he said at a conference organised by Vanderbilt University's Institute of National Security. "Industries and agencies are trying to rapidly modernize and at the same time defend themselves. A.I. is driving all of this — the opportunities and the challenges," he added.

Technology companies have been in a race to launch new products quickly. So, checking security and fixing old problems have often taken a back seat. Many software programmes have weak points that have remained hidden for years.

AI is now helping researchers find such weak points much faster. They can use AI tools to check how software works and identify problems that may have been missed by humans. One such example is a security flaw called Upload2Shell, found by cybersecurity researcher Paulos Yibelo.

Yibelo used AI to study how websites and online services handle uploaded documents and images. During this research, he found a weakness in Ghostscript, a software programme that has been used for 38 years to convert images into different formats.

The flaw could allow hackers to enter the computer systems of companies such as Google and Zoom by uploading a specially designed file. Yibelo informed the companies about the problem. They later released updates to fix the security flaw.

The NSA also faced a major disruption this week. Its classified computer network remained down for several days after the agency installed faulty software updates.

Cybersecurity expert Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade said companies have spent years focusing on launching new products instead of looking after their existing systems.

"The amount of technical debt that most companies will allow and live with is unforgivable," he said. "Folks have been riding until the wheels fall off when it comes to technology. There's always money in releasing, and there's no money in maintaining," he added.

Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade said AI is now making it easier to find problems in these old systems. "You're essentially taking these brittle code bases and shaking them," he stated.

Microsoft released more than 1,400 security updates for its products in October. This was around 10 times its usual number. The company had released nearly 1,000 updates in September, which was its previous record.

Lea Kissner, chief information security officer at LinkedIn, said companies need skilled workers to deal with these problems.

"No one knows the best way to do security right now, because everything is changing so quickly," she said. "So you desperately need people who understand how things work, and have curiosity, and know how to solve problems," she added.

Speaking at a cybersecurity conference near Washington, DC, Rob Joyce, a former senior cybersecurity official at the NSA compared the current situation to a forest fire.

"All that tech that's on fire and going to burn down, and on the other side of it, all the little things that are down in the forest floor, they're going to grow," he said. "They're going to be stronger. They're going to be more capable. But we've got to live through this era where stuff's on fire," he added.

