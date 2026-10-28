Man Leaves Rs 2.5 Lakh A Month Airline Job In Qatar, Says He Is Happier In Mysuru

Many Indians move abroad in search of better salaries and career opportunities. However, personal priorities, family responsibilities and the desire for a better quality of life can also influence the decision to return home. An Indian man who quit his job in Qatar, where he earned Rs 2.5 lakh a month, has opened up about his decision to return to India and settle in Mysuru, Karnataka. Three years later, Aditya Singh says he is grateful for the life he has built, despite the professional challenges he continues to face.

Singh shared his experience in a video posted on Instagram, recalling how he left a well-paying job with an airline in Qatar to start afresh in India.

His decision was not initially welcomed by his family, who were unhappy about him giving up a financially secure job. However, Singh decided to take the risk and return to India. Three years later, his life looks different. He has settled in Mysuru, got married and found a lifestyle that he says suits him better.

'There's A Lot Of Freedom'

Singh described Mysuru as one of India's cleanest cities and said he was happy with the quality of life it offered. For him, returning to India was not just about changing jobs but also about choosing how he wanted to live. According to his Instagram profile, Singh now works as a transformation coach.

However, he acknowledged that life after returning has not always been easy. While he appreciates the freedom of living in his hometown, he continues to face professional challenges and does not consider his current life particularly comfortable. Despite these difficulties, Singh said he values the independence that comes with making a conscious choice about his lifestyle.

"So, I took the risk, although at that time, not a lot of people appreciated my decision. But right now, when I look at my life, of course, it's not easy. It's not that I'm living a very comfortable life. There are challenges when it comes to work, but I am living life in my town. There are days when I have to wake up late, there's a lot of freedom when you do it willingly. So, for this life, I am grateful," he said.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reacts

Singh's account of leaving a lucrative overseas job and returning to India prompted supportive reactions on social media.

Several users highlighted the importance of peace of mind and personal happiness over financial success. Others praised his decision to prioritise a lifestyle that suited his needs rather than measure his success against conventional career benchmarks.

One user wrote, "You did the right thing by respecting your life. It's a biggest blessing, you will be healthy, contented & in peace. No amount of salary can buy you that. So trust your instinct, you are going in right direction. God bless you."

Another said, "Oh i remember my years in aviation but my body was always in pain, damn i feel mentally and physically better after leaving it."

A third user stated, "Good for you and your body brother. Aviation seems glamorous but at the end your body suffers. I have been passionate about becoming a crew too in 2020 but later dropped and started my own business in video editing. Today, I am happy that I took that decision."

A fourth added, "Living life in your own terms is a blessing - enjoy it - trying to gauge life with external benchmarks has never resulted in peace. You are on a path to peace and not temporary happiness- god bless you."