Mysuru Dasara's 3,473-Drone Peacock Show Sets Guinness World Record

The Mysuru Dasara Drone Show has set a Guinness World Record by creating a giant dancing peacock with 3,473 drones at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru, on the night of October 18. The display created a record for the largest aerial display of a bird made using multirotors or drones.

According to ANI, the show was organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and performed by BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at IIT Delhi. The giant peacock, India's national bird, was the main attraction of the record-setting display.

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The drone shows have become a popular part of Mysuru Dasara, attracting families, tourists and drone-show enthusiasts. BotLab Dynamics has been performing the shows every year since 2022, making this its fifth consecutive year at the festival.

Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder and Managing Director of BotLab Dynamics, said the large crowds inside and outside the venue showed that the show had connected with people. She added that creating a world-record formation of India's national bird using Indian-made drones for the people of Karnataka was a proud moment for the team.

The Torchlight Parade Ground attracted large crowds during the first two evenings of the drone shows.

Videos of the first night's show were widely shared on social media and messaging groups. The Guinness World Record for the peacock formation brought further attention to the event.

(With Inputs From ANI)