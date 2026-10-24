Mysuru Dasara's 3,473-Drone Peacock Show Sets Guinness World Record

The Mysuru Dasara Drone Show has set a Guinness World Record by creating a giant dancing peacock with 3,473 drones at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru, on the night of October 18. The display created a record for the largest aerial display of a bird made using multirotors or drones.
According to ANI, the show was organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and performed by BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at IIT Delhi. The giant peacock, India's national bird, was the main attraction of the record-setting display.
-
-
The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office
-
Paris Setback, Asian Games Glory: Lovlina Borgohain's New Perspective
-
To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter
-
NDTV World Summit 2026: AI, Chips, Warfare And The Future Of The World | Key Conversations
-
Kriti Sanon On Situationships, Open Relationships And Being Old-School
-
'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws
-
'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws
-
'This Time I Wanted Gold': Savita Punia Reflects On Historic Asiad Success
-
Favourite Bollywood Actor To 5-Year Plan, Kriti Sanon Interviews AI Actor Tilly Norwood
-
Inside The Mind Of Archer Kumkum Mohod, Who Dared To Challenge South Korea
Watch Video Here:
#WATCH | Karnataka: 3,473 drones formed a peacock in the sky at the Mysuru Dasara 2026, setting a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial display of a bird formed by drones. https://t.co/FSf2sxK1z8— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
The drone shows have become a popular part of Mysuru Dasara, attracting families, tourists and drone-show enthusiasts. BotLab Dynamics has been performing the shows every year since 2022, making this its fifth consecutive year at the festival.
Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder and Managing Director of BotLab Dynamics, said the large crowds inside and outside the venue showed that the show had connected with people. She added that creating a world-record formation of India's national bird using Indian-made drones for the people of Karnataka was a proud moment for the team.
The Torchlight Parade Ground attracted large crowds during the first two evenings of the drone shows.
Videos of the first night's show were widely shared on social media and messaging groups. The Guinness World Record for the peacock formation brought further attention to the event.
(With Inputs From ANI)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world