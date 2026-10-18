99-Year-Old Woman Sets World Record As Oldest Female Wing Walker

Wing walking is an activity in which a person stands or moves on the wing of an aircraft during flight. A 99-year-old woman named Helga Duffy has completed a wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, setting a record while raising money for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, reported BBC.

Helga completed the wing walk at the airfield, where officials from Guinness World Records presented her with a certificate. She was the eldest of seven children and said that her father would have been proud of her achievement.

Helga Duffy was inspired to try it after watching 97-year-old Betty Bromage do the same on the news.

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She explained that her father always expected the best from his children and that she had always tried to meet his expectations. She believed he would be proud of his firstborn if he were still alive.

Helga's nieces, Jackie Rose and Julie Preece, watched her flight and described her as an independent and forthright woman. Jackie said Helga had wanted to do something different for a long time. She added that Helga wanted to show that, even at 99, she remained the same person she had been many years ago.

The two nieces also felt emotional because Helga was raising money for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance. Their mother had been taken on her final journey in an air ambulance.

Sam Conway, from the air ambulance charity, praised Helga and called her a legend.