Six-Year-Old Japanese Girl Becomes World's Youngest Female Club DJ

Music can inspire people of all ages to follow their dreams. Illumi Maeda from Japan began exploring her love for music at just three years old. At the age of 6 years and 99 days, she became the world's youngest female club DJ, setting a Guinness World Records record.

To achieve the record, Illumi, also known as DJ ILLU, performed for more than an hour at a club in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. She played music in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Talking about her experience, Illumi said that it was a hectic day and there were some problems with the equipment. She also felt nervous but was happy that she managed to complete the performance.

Illumi grew up in a home where music was always present. Her mother played different types of music at home and in the car. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to music while doing household work.

Illumi recalled dancing to classical music with her great-grandparents as one of her unforgettable memories. Her mother often invited friends from different countries to their home, making parties and music a regular part of her life.

Illumi hopes to perform for larger crowds and turn her passion for music into a lifelong career. She wants to perform at different festivals around the world and attempt another Guinness World Records title in a new DJ-related category.

She also has another dream of opening an ice cream shop where she can play music as a DJ.

Illumi believes music can help people feel better and find comfort during difficult times. She wants to become a DJ who plays music that lifts people's spirits and helps them through challenging moments, wherever they are in the world.