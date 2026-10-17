At 99, Woman Makes History As World's Oldest Wing Walker, Raises Money For Charity

A 99-year-old woman has made history by becoming the world's oldest wing walker after completing a daring flight on top of a small aircraft in Gloucestershire, UK. Helga Duffy, who lives in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, decided to take on the challenge after watching news coverage of 97-year-old Betty Bromage, who had also completed a wing walk.

According to the BBC, Helga was strapped to the top of a small plane for the flight at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester. She said she was not scared during the experience because she was too excited.

Describing the unusual experience, Helga said the feeling was "peculiar". She had lived in Frome, Somerset, for many years before moving to Devizes.

The record-breaking flight also helped Helga raise money for Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance. She has collected more than £1,300 for the charity.

Helga was the eldest of seven children. Speaking about her achievement, she said her late father would have been proud of her determination to take on the challenge.

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"He expected the best of us. So I always tried," she said, adding that she hoped her father would be proud of his eldest child.

Officials from Guinness World Records presented Helga with a certificate at the airfield to recognise her achievement.

Her nieces, Jackie Rose and Julie Preece, were present to watch the flight. They described her as an independent and outspoken woman who had wanted to try something different for a long time.

Jackie said Helga wanted to show that turning 99 had not changed the adventurous person she had always been.

The BBC reported that the challenge also carried special meaning for the family because their mother had been taken on her final journey by the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance.

Sam Conway, representing the charity, praised Helga for her achievement and described her as a "legend". She also said Helga appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Helga's record-breaking flight has celebrated not only her adventurous spirit but also her determination to support a cause close to her family's heart.